Spire Wealth Management Acquires 173 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

