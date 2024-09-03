Spire Wealth Management Buys 236 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

