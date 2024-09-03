Spire Wealth Management Buys 445 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

