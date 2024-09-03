Spire Wealth Management Has $382,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $59.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.