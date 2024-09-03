Spire Wealth Management Has $392,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

