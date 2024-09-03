Spire Wealth Management Has $496,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,437 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $130,622,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $106.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

