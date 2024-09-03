Spire Wealth Management Sells 102,945 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,945 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

