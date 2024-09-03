Spire Wealth Management Sells 107 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

