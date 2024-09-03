Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,245 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,213,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

