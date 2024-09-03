Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 102.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 120.0% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
