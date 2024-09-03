State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

STT opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $87.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

