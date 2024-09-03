SThree (LON:STEM) Shares Down 0.8%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 403.75 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 408.50 ($5.37). Approximately 123,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 203,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.42).

Several research firms recently issued reports on STEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SThree from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 421.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.06 million, a PE ratio of 972.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 4,047.62%.

In other news, insider Timo Lehne purchased 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($76,852.86). In other news, insider Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.58), for a total value of £116,616.96 ($153,342.49). Also, insider Timo Lehne acquired 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £58,446.60 ($76,852.86). Insiders purchased 13,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,125 in the last three months. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

