Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $227,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

