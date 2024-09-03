Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 163 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.05. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

