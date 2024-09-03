Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.