Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $219,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $436,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $701.35 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.99 and its 200 day moving average is $631.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

