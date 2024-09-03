Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $252,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.