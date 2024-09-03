StockNews.com Downgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.
