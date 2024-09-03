StockNews.com Downgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Hold

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE UI opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

