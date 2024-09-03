StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.