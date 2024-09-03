StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 860,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 769,586 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

