StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
NYSE:CO opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $182.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16.
About Global Cord Blood
