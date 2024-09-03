StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Tantech has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Tantech
