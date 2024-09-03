StockNews.com Upgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
