StockNews.com Upgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,064,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 523,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SunOpta by 77.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

