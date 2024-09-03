Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Trading Down 5%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 29,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Featured Stories

