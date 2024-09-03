Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading Up 3.6%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.57. 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 12,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.