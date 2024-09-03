Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $194,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 387,465 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 732.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $778.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

