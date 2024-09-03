Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

BDX opened at $242.41 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $283.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

