Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.0% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

NYSE HSY opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.18. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $219.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

