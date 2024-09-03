Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

