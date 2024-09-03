Summit Financial LLC Buys 12,964 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.