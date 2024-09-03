Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

