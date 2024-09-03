Summit Financial LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,322.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCZ stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

