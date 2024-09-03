Summit Financial LLC Invests $936,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $298.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average is $270.91. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

