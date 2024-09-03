Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,142 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

