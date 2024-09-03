Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,651 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ICE opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

