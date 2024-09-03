Summit Financial LLC Purchases 630 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 155.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

McKesson stock opened at $561.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.09 and its 200-day moving average is $557.09. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

