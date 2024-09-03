Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHM opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.