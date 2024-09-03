Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $15,685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

