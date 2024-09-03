System1 (NYSE:SST) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Head to Head Comparison

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

System1 has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 13.11, indicating that its stock price is 1,211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -53.92% -53.12% -14.48% Professional Diversity Network -43.32% -149.58% -52.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for System1 and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 0 0 2.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares System1 and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $401.97 million 0.28 -$227.22 million ($2.27) -0.55 Professional Diversity Network $7.32 million 0.73 -$4.31 million ($0.38) -1.20

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than System1, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

System1 beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

