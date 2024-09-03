Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 79,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 74,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 49.04.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

