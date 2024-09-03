Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) Financial Comparison

ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Free Report) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ERF Wireless and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -14.13% 11.39% 3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERF Wireless and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $249.53 billion 0.10 -$2.49 billion ($0.99) -7.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ERF Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ERF Wireless and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential downside of 20.81%.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats ERF Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network (RAN) solutions for various network spectrum bands, including purpose-built and open RAN-prepared hardware and software. This segment also provides cloud RAN; transport solutions; passive and active antennas; and a range of service portfolios covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and managed network services. The Enterprise segment offers a global communications platform, including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprising private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It offers its services through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allmanna Telefon AB LM Ericsson and changed its name to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in January 1926. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

