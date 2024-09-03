Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

FL stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $10,005,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

