Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 1,272.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 290.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.00. Tennant has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

