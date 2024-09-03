Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £137.67 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £137.67 ($181.03).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 356.10 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The stock has a market cap of £24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.40, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.94. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 254.10 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 356.90 ($4.69).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

