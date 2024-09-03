Texas Instruments (TXN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN):

8/21/2024 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $198.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

8/20/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $157.00 to $176.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $156.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

