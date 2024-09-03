TFB Advisors LLC Buys 1,772 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.11. The firm has a market cap of $645.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

