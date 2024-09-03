The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

