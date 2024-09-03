The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 922,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after buying an additional 134,126 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $2,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,189,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

