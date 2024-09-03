The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.91. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.08.

BNS opened at C$67.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

